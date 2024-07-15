NorthRock Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $109.31. 484,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

