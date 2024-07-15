NorthRock Partners LLC Has $936,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $658.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.