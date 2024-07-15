NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,452. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.