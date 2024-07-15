NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 14,670 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $24,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.97. 119,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,071. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

