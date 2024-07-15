NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. 6,984,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,637. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.