NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $501.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,603. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

