NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 1,048,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

