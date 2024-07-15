NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

INTF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.