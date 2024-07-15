Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $432.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.99. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

