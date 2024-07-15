Notcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $457.95 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $457.95 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,111 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,111.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01531478 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $260,174,859.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

