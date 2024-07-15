NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 1,535,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NOVONIX Trading Down 1.4 %

NOVONIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 75,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,049. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

