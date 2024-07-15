NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 1,535,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
NOVONIX Trading Down 1.4 %
NOVONIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 75,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,049. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About NOVONIX
