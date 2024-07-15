NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Down 4.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $76.21. 783,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,595,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

