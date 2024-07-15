Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.01

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 113773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

