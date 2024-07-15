Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.73

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 140500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $619.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
