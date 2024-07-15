Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,968,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 4,921,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,613.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $4.44. 347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

