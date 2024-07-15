Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Oil States International Stock Performance

OIS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.32. 620,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,531. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 2.67.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

