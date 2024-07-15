Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Up 45.6% in June

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.48. 55,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $981.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

