ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.68. 2,057,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.