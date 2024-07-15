Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Shares of OPTHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
About Optimi Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Optimi Health
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.