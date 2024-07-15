Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPTHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Optimi Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

About Optimi Health

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.