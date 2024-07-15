Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
