Orchid One Day Volume Hits $24.18 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.29 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07381536 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,148,435.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

