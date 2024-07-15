Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. Analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

