Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
About Organovo
