Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVOGet Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Organovo



Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

