Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Oshkosh by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.