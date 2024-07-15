Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Oshkosh by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.