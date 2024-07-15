Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.08

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$24.04, with a volume of 284420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

