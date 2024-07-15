Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 577,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 313,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.