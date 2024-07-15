Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 1.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.69 and last traded at $341.42. 985,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,631,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.50.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 61,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

