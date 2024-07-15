Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson Sells 4,000 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$128,740.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.61 on Monday, hitting C$31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

