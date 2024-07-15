Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Papa John’s International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $42.00. 1,184,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

