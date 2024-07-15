Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Up 18.2% in June

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,870.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.
Parke Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
