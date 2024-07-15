Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PH traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.94. 400,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.05 and a 200-day moving average of $520.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

