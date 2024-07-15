Patrick Zammit Sells 3,513 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

