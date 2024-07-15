Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $289,399.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $289,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,169,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.68 on Monday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,494. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

