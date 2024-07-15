Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.88

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 98174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

