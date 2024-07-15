PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 4,238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 611.0 days.

PCCW Stock Performance

PCCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

PCCW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.2848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

