PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.03.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

