PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNNT

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.