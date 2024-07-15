Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $45.59. 32,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $321.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

