PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.51. 2,017,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,720. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

