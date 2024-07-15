Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells $10,380.80 in Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) Director David B. Brown sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $10,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,725.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PPIH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Perma-Pipe International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

