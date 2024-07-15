Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.7 %
Pernod Ricard stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$134.80 and a 12 month high of C$232.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.85.
About Pernod Ricard
