Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
OTC PRNDY opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.59.
About Pernod Ricard
