Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5028 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTC PRNDY opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

