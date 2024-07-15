Persistence Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $39.90 million and $329,853.34 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,730,396 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

