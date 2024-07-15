Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27. 242,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,926,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

