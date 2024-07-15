Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 788,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 133.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

