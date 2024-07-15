Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PPSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 94,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,311. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

