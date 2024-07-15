Piper Sandler Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $355.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

