Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $465.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $470.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

