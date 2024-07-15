Piper Sandler Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $313.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $313.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Biogen stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

