Piper Sandler Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $51.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRZE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.13.

BRZE stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,150 shares of company stock worth $2,773,310. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

